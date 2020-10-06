Head-To-Head Survey: Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) and Delphax Technologies (NASDAQ:DLPX)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) and Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kornit Digital and Delphax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Delphax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kornit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $64.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Kornit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than Delphax Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Kornit Digital and Delphax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital -5.05% -2.09% -1.76% Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delphax Technologies has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kornit Digital and Delphax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital $179.87 million 14.48 $10.17 million $0.36 176.69 Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kornit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Delphax Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Delphax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Delphax Technologies beats Kornit Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

About Delphax Technologies

Delphax Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.