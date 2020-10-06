Head to Head Survey: Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) and Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) and Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Jardine Strategic alerts:

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Williams Industrial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.57 $2.18 billion N/A N/A Williams Industrial Services Group $245.79 million 0.19 $2.19 million $0.05 36.00

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industrial Services Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jardine Strategic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jardine Strategic and Williams Industrial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A Williams Industrial Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Industrial Services Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Williams Industrial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A Williams Industrial Services Group 0.53% 3.62% 0.81%

Summary

Williams Industrial Services Group beats Jardine Strategic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities. It also provides cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, industrial facilities, and petrochemical plants; industrial insulation services for power generation installations; and abatement services for the removal of asbestos and heavy metal based coatings, such as lead paint. In addition, the company replaces, repairs, and upgrades industrial facility roofing systems at pulp and paper manufacturing facilities and nuclear power plants; offers oil and gas modifications and construction services; engages in the conversion of analog control systems to digital controls; and provides nuclear decommissioning services. It markets its services in the United States through sales and marketing personnel, as well as its on-site operations personnel. The company was formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and changed its name to Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. in June 2018. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tucker, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.