Head to Head Survey: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & ProGreen Properties (NASDAQ:PGUS)

ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProGreen Properties N/A N/A -$1.01 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.81 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than ProGreen Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ProGreen Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProGreen Properties N/A N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72%

Risk and Volatility

ProGreen Properties has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ProGreen Properties and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProGreen Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats ProGreen Properties on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProGreen Properties

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

