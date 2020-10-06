Head to Head Survey: Aphria (APHA) & The Competition

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aphria and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 135 359 406 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 205.12%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 111.18%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -84.67 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 0.74

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Summary

Aphria beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

