Head to Head Survey: Aphria (APHA) & The Competition

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aphria and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aphria
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Aphria Competitors
|135
|359
|406
|14
|2.33
Risk and Volatility
Aphria has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
11.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Aphria and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aphria
|$405.96 million
|-$63.21 million
|-84.67
|Aphria Competitors
|$218.50 million
|-$99.79 million
|0.74
Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aphria
|-14.89%
|-2.05%
|-1.47%
|Aphria Competitors
|-163.69%
|-267.59%
|-46.37%
Summary
Aphria beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Aphria Company Profile
Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.
