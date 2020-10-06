Head-To-Head Review: Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) & Mesa Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:MTR)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Mesa Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40% Mesa Royalty Trust 84.29% 37.82% 34.55%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and Mesa Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesa Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Mesa Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.93 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Mesa Royalty Trust $1.81 million 3.73 $1.63 million N/A N/A

Mesa Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesa Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

