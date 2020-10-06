Head-To-Head Review: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) vs. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Fastenal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of GrowGeneration shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Fastenal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of GrowGeneration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fastenal and GrowGeneration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal $5.33 billion 4.93 $790.90 million $1.38 33.21 GrowGeneration $79.00 million 9.76 $1.88 million $0.10 161.80

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than GrowGeneration. Fastenal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrowGeneration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fastenal has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowGeneration has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fastenal and GrowGeneration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal 15.07% 31.19% 21.33% GrowGeneration 0.86% 4.44% 3.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fastenal and GrowGeneration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal 2 8 3 0 2.08 GrowGeneration 0 0 8 0 3.00

Fastenal currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.27%. GrowGeneration has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential downside of 11.16%. Given Fastenal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fastenal is more favorable than GrowGeneration.

Summary

Fastenal beats GrowGeneration on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including various pins and machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which includes general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed its products through a network of 2,227 company owned stores. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates GrowGen.Pro, an online e-commerce store. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 27, 2020, it operated a chain of 27 retail and commercial hydroponic/gardening centers, including 5 locations in Colorado, 4 locations in California, 4 locations in Michigan, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 1 location in Oregon, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 location in Rhode Island, 3 locations in Maine, 1 location in Florida, 1 distribution center in California, and an online e-commerce store. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

