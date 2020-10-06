Head-To-Head Contrast: The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) and Balincan USA (NASDAQ:BCNN)

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) and Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get The Meet Group alerts:

This table compares The Meet Group and Balincan USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group $211.70 million 2.16 $11.33 million $0.36 17.47 Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Meet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Balincan USA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Meet Group and Balincan USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Meet Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given The Meet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Meet Group is more favorable than Balincan USA.

Risk and Volatility

The Meet Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balincan USA has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Meet Group and Balincan USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group 6.20% 18.39% 13.42% Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of The Meet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of The Meet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Meet Group beats Balincan USA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Its applications available on iPhone, Android, iPad, and other tablets in various languages that facilitate interactions among users and encourage users to connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The company also owns and operates meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, lovoo.com, and growlrapp.com Websites; and provides online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various placements. The company was formerly known as MeetMe, Inc. and changed its name to The Meet Group, Inc. in April 2017. The Meet Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About Balincan USA

Balincan USA, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp. and changed its name to Balincan USA, Inc. in August 2015 to reflect its ongoing business operations. Balincan USA, Inc. is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for The Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.