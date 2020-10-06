Head-To-Head Contrast: Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) & H & R Block (OTCMKTS:HRB)

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H & R Block and Epoxy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & R Block $2.64 billion 1.22 -$7.53 million $0.84 19.81 Epoxy $100,000.00 0.00 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Epoxy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H & R Block.

Volatility and Risk

H & R Block has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epoxy has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of H & R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of H & R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Epoxy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for H & R Block and Epoxy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & R Block 0 5 3 0 2.38 Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A

H & R Block currently has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.19%. Given H & R Block’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe H & R Block is more favorable than Epoxy.

Profitability

This table compares H & R Block and Epoxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & R Block 7.57% -871.04% 10.02% Epoxy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H & R Block beats Epoxy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company develops and offers applications for mobile devices, which offer tax return preparation solutions and related services and products. Further, it provides refund transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, and refund advance loans; POM, an Instant Cash Back refund option; and H&R Block Pay with Refund option. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Epoxy Company Profile

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

