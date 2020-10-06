Head to Head Contrast: AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) vs. Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AeroCentury and Triton International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.11 -$16.66 million N/A N/A Triton International $1.35 billion 1.96 $352.69 million $4.57 8.40

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Profitability

This table compares AeroCentury and Triton International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroCentury -102.72% -154.52% -18.08% Triton International 24.21% 15.53% 3.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of AeroCentury shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Triton International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AeroCentury and Triton International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A Triton International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Triton International has a consensus price target of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Triton International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triton International is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Volatility and Risk

AeroCentury has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triton International has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triton International beats AeroCentury on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services. As of December 31, 2018, its total fleet consisted of 3.7 million containers and chassis representing 6.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

