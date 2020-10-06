Head-To-Head Comparison: SPX (NYSE:SPXC) versus Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR)

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) and Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SPX and Chicago Rivet & Machine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX 6.59% 25.25% 5.91% Chicago Rivet & Machine -2.59% -2.42% -2.21%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SPX and Chicago Rivet & Machine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX 0 1 7 0 2.88 Chicago Rivet & Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPX currently has a consensus price target of $51.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.43%. Given SPX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPX is more favorable than Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of SPX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of SPX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPX and Chicago Rivet & Machine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX $1.53 billion 1.41 $65.30 million $2.76 17.48 Chicago Rivet & Machine $32.87 million 0.62 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

SPX has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Volatility and Risk

SPX has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Rivet & Machine has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPX beats Chicago Rivet & Machine on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products in the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection and rehabilitation equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment for the industrial and power generation markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products under the SPX Cooling and Marley brand names. The company also offers heat exchangers for the industrial and power generation markets. SPX Corporation markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines. The company sells its products to automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

