Head-To-Head Comparison: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -199.56% Avinger -225.26% -283.92% -75.72%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PAVmed and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50

PAVmed currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.07%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.04%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than PAVmed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Avinger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$16.46 million N/A N/A Avinger $9.13 million 2.98 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.10

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PAVmed beats Avinger on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

