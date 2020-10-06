Head-To-Head Analysis: Golden Minerals (AUMN) & Its Competitors

Golden Minerals (NYSE: AUMN) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Golden Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Minerals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Minerals Competitors 728 2796 2586 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Golden Minerals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $7.73 million -$5.39 million -8.40 Golden Minerals Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 14.73

Golden Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -99.95% -143.29% -53.97% Golden Minerals Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Summary

Golden Minerals rivals beat Golden Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

