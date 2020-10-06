Head to Head Analysis: Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) & Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tupperware Brands and Core Molding Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands $1.80 billion 0.59 $12.40 million $1.46 14.75 Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.26 -$15.22 million N/A N/A

Tupperware Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tupperware Brands and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands -0.49% -9.52% 2.07% Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tupperware Brands and Core Molding Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50 Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.99%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Tupperware Brands has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Core Molding Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

