HC Wainwright Cuts Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Price Target to $2.50

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.70.

NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.67 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

