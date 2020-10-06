Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Hawkins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

HWKN stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.91. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 5,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $311,325.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.