Haven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $647,118.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00018337 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $26.41 million and $647,118.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,567.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.97 or 0.03226624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.83 or 0.02099228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00439343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.01021110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00574796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00049347 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,628,029 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

