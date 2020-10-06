Hastings Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hastings Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Hastings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt cut Hastings Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hastings Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hastings Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

HNGGF remained flat at $$3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hastings Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of private car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

