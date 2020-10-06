Hashshare (HSS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.56 Million

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Hashshare has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashshare has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hashshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 199,233.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00296741 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00398423 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019250 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00013002 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007762 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hashshare Coin Profile

Hashshare (HSS) is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 105,438,999 coins and its circulating supply is 72,240,297 coins. Hashshare’s official message board is blog.naver.com/hashshare . Hashshare’s official website is hashshare.org/en

Buying and Selling Hashshare

Hashshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

