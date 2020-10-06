Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.80 EPS

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Harworth Group stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 89 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 524,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

