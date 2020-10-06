Harmony (ONE) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. During the last week, Harmony has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $28.56 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.73 or 0.04861667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

