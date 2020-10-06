Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 486.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

