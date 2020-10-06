Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.47 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $48.47 million and approximately $503,130.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,703.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.22 or 0.03253302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.39 or 0.02115115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00442049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.01035263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00582376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00049078 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 312,723,533 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Buying and Selling Handshake

