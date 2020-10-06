HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLFDY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

