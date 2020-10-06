Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:HLG opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

