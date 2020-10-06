Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Receives $2.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 147,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,122. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,586,673 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1,259.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,194,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 2,033,354 shares in the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the first quarter worth about $836,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth about $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

