Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on October 19th

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE:GCG opened at C$23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.31 million and a PE ratio of -13.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.43. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$15.26 and a one year high of C$28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

