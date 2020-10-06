GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Margo Drucker Sells 215 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Margo Drucker sold 215 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $15,578.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Margo Drucker sold 13,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $1,015,950.00.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 936,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,788. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.06. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,951,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

