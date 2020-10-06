Greenpower Motr’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:GP)

Greenpower Motr’s (NYSE:GP) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 7th. Greenpower Motr had issued 1,860,000 shares in its IPO on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $37,200,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on GP. Roth Capital upped their target price on Greenpower Motr from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Greenpower Motr in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Greenpower Motr in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE GP opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Greenpower Motr has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $88,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,510.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Greenpower Motr

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

