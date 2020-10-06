Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.64.
A number of research firms have commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.
NYSE GDOT traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,133. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $63.57.
In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,366.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $926,554 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
