Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

A number of research firms have commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,133. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,366.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $926,554 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

