Great Panther Mining (GPL) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Great Panther Mining (NYSE: GPL) is one of 78 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Great Panther Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Great Panther Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Panther Mining Competitors 648 1835 1928 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Great Panther Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Panther Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $198.65 million -$91.02 million -4.73 Great Panther Mining Competitors $6.08 billion $737.67 million -14.18

Great Panther Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -26.26% 8.41% 3.13% Great Panther Mining Competitors 1.47% 5.96% 2.57%

Summary

Great Panther Mining competitors beat Great Panther Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

