Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading 21.4% Higher

Graphite One Inc (CVE:GPH)’s stock price traded up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.51. 97,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 27,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About Graphite One (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in March 2019.

