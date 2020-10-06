Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.
Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.93 million, a P/E ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.
