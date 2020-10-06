Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) (CVE:GGM) Shares Up 2.5%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) (CVE:GGM)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 155,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 220,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

About Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,468 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

