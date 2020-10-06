Graft Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,943.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Graft has a market capitalization of $65,288.40 and $1,943.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graft has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.01031066 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

