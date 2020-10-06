Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 43.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $364.11. 86,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,428. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.41. The company has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 691,158 shares of company stock valued at $234,244,200. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

