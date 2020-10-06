Gradient Investments LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 452,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.