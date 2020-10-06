Gradient Investments LLC Sells 326 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.56.

Amgen stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.06. 110,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.30. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

