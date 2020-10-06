Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.89 on Tuesday, reaching $277.21. The company had a trading volume of 222,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,227. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

