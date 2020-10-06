Gradient Investments LLC Sells 26,164 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,164 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SYSCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.83. 153,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,753. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

