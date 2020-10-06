Gradient Investments LLC Sells 15,493 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,175. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

