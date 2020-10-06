Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. 795,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

