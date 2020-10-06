Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 170,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 773,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,963,000 after acquiring an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. 505,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,863,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

