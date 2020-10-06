Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $55,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.53. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

