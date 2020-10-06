Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,191,000 after buying an additional 1,186,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747,834. The stock has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.