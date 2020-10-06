Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 86,595 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,595 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock remained flat at $$21.32 during trading on Tuesday. 4,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

