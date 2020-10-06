Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 8,249 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after buying an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $27,510,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,329,000 after buying an additional 298,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.47. The company had a trading volume of 66,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,149. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.