Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 5,288 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.92. The stock had a trading volume of 319,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

