Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 52,216 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 9,096.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,216 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in L3Harris by 93.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in L3Harris by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at $71,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.35. 27,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,181. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

