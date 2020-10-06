Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,510 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. 124,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,413. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $2,952,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,292,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

