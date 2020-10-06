Gradient Investments LLC Invests $9.55 Million in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 182,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 136,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.